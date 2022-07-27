4 best fantasy baseball options to replace Giancarlo Stanton amid Achilles injury

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and fantasy baseball managers were crushed with the news that Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with an Achilles injury. The Yankees slugger had missed three of the team’s five games since returning from the All-Star break. However, it was believed that he was simply dealing with general soreness and fatigue. Clearly, that was not the case.

Giancarlo Stanton requested an MRI yesterday that showed tendinitis in his Achilles, according to Aaron Boone. The initial timeframe for his return is 2-3 weeks, though that’s just a loose estimate. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 26, 2022

From a fantasy baseball perspective, someone like Stanton is not very easy to replace. This season, Stanton has 24 home runs and 61 RBI’s across 81 games played. That ranks 6th and 13th in the major leagues respectively. But there are a few sneaky options that are available to be picked up in a number of leagues.

So, let’s get to it. Here are the four fantasy baseball pickups to make amid the Giancarlo Stanton injury.

Click here for our $1000 No Sweat First Bet!

*To claim, new users who sign up with FD Sportsbook will get up to $1000 back in Free Bets if you don’t win your first bet!*

Top 3 Waiver Wire Pickups amid Giancarlo Stanton injury

1. Matt Carpenter – New York Yankees 1B, 2B, OF

This one should come as no surprise. To be completely fair, you could argue I shouldn’t put him on this list. His roster percentage is already in the high 70’s across fantasy baseball leagues. The reason I am including him though is because his productivity has been so off the charts, that rostered percentage needs to be higher. It doesn’t even matter if Stanton was hurt or not. He must be owned in nearly all leagues.

Entering play Tuesday night, Carpenter had 14 home runs across just 93 at-bats this season. Now, that level of productivity is nearly impossible to continue. But he is going to see everyday at-bats while Stanton is out.

The legend of Matt Carpenter continues to grow, his 14th of the year! pic.twitter.com/5Kksn0rIV4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2022

2. Anthony Santander – Baltimore Orioles OF

The next guy to pay attention to if you are in need of a Giancarlo Stanton replacement is Anthony Santander. The Orioles outfielder is quietly have a pretty solid year. He’s hitting .242 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 44 runs scored. He has hit safely in six straight and seven of his last eight, including going deep Tuesday night against the Rays.

Santander is obviously not Stanton, but his numbers are not that far off. Yet, he is available in 55 percent of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues entering play Tuesday. This is not the same old Orioles team either. Their offense has come to life over the last month. Santander is hitting cleanup, so there should still be opportunity to produce.

3. Aaron Hicks – New York Yankees OF

Aaron Hicks is also readily available in fantasy leagues. He has an 18 percent ownership but with Giancarlo Stanton’s injury, that is sure to go up.

One of the biggest problems for the veteran outfielder has been consistent playing time. That should not be much of a problem while Stanton is out. Unlike Carpenter, he will not hold as much value once the Yankees slugger returns. But while he’s gone, he’s almost certain to play everyday. It’s not like Aaron Boone wants to put Joey Gallo in the lineup.

Hicks’ power hasn’t been there this year like in years past. But he has shown previously that he can catch fire and in that band box called Yankee Stadium, Hicks very easily could go on a power tear. But unlike the other two options, he also provides a bit of speed. Hicks has nine stolen bases this year in relatively limited action.

4. Chas McCormick – Houston Astros OF

Our final option for fantasy baseball managers to replace Giancarlo Stanton would be Chas McCormick. Even I am surprised that I am recommending him. Earlier this year, I covered him for FantasyPros and all but wrote him off for the season. But quietly, the young outfielder has been providing mixed league appeal.

One of his biggest problems earlier in the year was playing time. He was essentially in a complete platoon role. However, outfielder Michael Brantley recently landed on the IL also. Dusty Baker recently acknowledged some concern over Brantley’s status. That has provided just what the doctor ordered for McCormick.

Dusty Baker on Michael Brantley: “He’s a little concerned that he’s not ready.” Dusty also expects to have some news on Jason Castro real soon” pic.twitter.com/3epEhP9wBj — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 21, 2022

Over the last two weeks, McCormick is 9-for-31 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. The .291 batting average is nice, but even nicer is his .418 on-base percentage. As long as he is garnering everyday at-bats, which he is currently, the 27-year-old outfielder should be considered.

The Astros were hoping for a breakout season from him after he hit 14 home runs in 284 at-bats last season. But he simply did not get enough playing time to find a rhythm early on. Despite hitting toward the bottom of the Astros order, Houston’s lineup is so deep there are still run-producing opportunities.