The Boston Celtics were nearly ready to begin the 2022-23 NBA season with a healthy starting lineup, but a recent procedure for Robert Williams III may put those hopes in jeopardy.

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics center will have a procedure — likened to a “cleanup” — on his left knee on Thursday. He’s expected to miss around 4-to-6 weeks, which will sideline him for training camp as well as the preseason.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is undergoing arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, sources tell ESPN. Williams had meniscus surgery in March and played through the playoffs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2022

Whether or not Williams will be ready for the home opener versus the Philadelphia Sixers is unclear, but some ESPN sources say he’ll be good to go early in the regular season.

Regardless, a knee procedure so close to the start of the season is cause for concern. With Williams’ health in question again, here are a few things Boston will have to mull over immediately and in the future.

4. It could be time for the Boston Celtics to look for outside help

Timelord is a top center in the league when he’s healthy. The 6-foot-9 big was NBA All-Defensive Second Team and held opponents to 38.2% shooting as the closest defender last season, the lowest among players to defend 500 shots.

But, this all comes with the disclaimer of whether or not he’s healthy, and that issue doesn’t seem to be going away. Therefore, Boston could take a look at free agent options and land a rental center in case more injuries pop up again.

Right now, former All-Stars such as Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins and LaMarcus Aldridge are all available. Woj even recently announced that the Celtics already showed some previous interest in Howard and Aldridge. Plus, Boston could potentially go down memory lane and take another chance on Enes Freedom.

While none of these options are truly an improvement, a cheap contract for a temporary center could add depth to the Celtics’ battered lineup.

3. If the price is right, Celtics should pay Grant Williams

Forward Grant Williams will become a free agent in 2023, and there are rumors that he might receive an extension offer from the Cs.

Given the news concerning the other Williams, paying Grant could be a necessary move. The 23-year-old only missed five games last season despite a significant bump in minutes. Nowadays, especially in light of Timelord’s procedure and Danilo Gallinari’s devastating ACL injury, health is in demand.

Finding a solid role player who can give you 70+ games a season is not as common as it once was in the NBA. Also, Grant is on the upswing in his career and has cemented himself as a legitimate 3-and-D guy. If he doesn’t ask for an exorbitant extension, keeping him in Beantown would be the right move.

2. Renew Al Horford contract talks

Veteran Al Horford is no longer in his prime, however, he’s still highly valuable to the Celtics. Last year the 36-year-old proved it even further. He went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo and averaged 12 points per game along with 9.3 rebounds over the course of the playoffs.

His defense is still there too, and considering the chances Williams reaggravates his knee in the future, the Cs shouldn’t let Horford walk when he becomes a free agent in 2023.

Without Williams to anchor the defense, Horford will most likely have to take over rim-protecting duties. He’s healthy and up to the task, so Boston should perhaps raise a discussion about his future sooner rather than later.

By no means is Big Al a long-term starting option, but he could be useful if injuries become a problem again for the Celtics.

1. Think about sitting Robert Williams III

The season opener is less than a month away and Williams could be up to start. As nice as it would be to have him defending the paint and swatting the Philadelphia 76ers’ shots, Ime Udoka should think about resting him.

While the beginning of the season is undoubtedly important, sidelining Williams for the first few games of the 2022-23 season could pay off later on. The C’s should have May and June basketball in the backs of their minds, and any ideal playoff lineup should feature Timelord.

If Williams is hurt or restricted at the end of the season like he was last year, Boston’s title hopes take a dive.

All in all, Timelord’s injury news is disappointing, yet hopefully this’ll be his last knee procedure for a long time. If he can avoid the injury bug, a potential Defensive Player of the Year trophy is not out of the question.