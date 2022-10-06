As strange as it is, the Cleveland Guardians are in the 2022 MLB playoffs and will host the Tampa Bay Rays in an exciting AL Wildcard Series. The winner gets to face the Yankees in the next round. Here we’ll discuss our Cleveland Guardians AL Wildcard Series predictions as they take on the Rays.

If you like carefully designed teams that center on outstanding pitching, pesky hitting, and good baserunning, this best-of-three American League Wild Card Series may be for you.

Both organizations have constructed contending teams on a shoestring budget by consistently producing pitching talent and discovering undervalued offensive players. Kevin Cash’s Rays teams have made the playoffs in four of his eight seasons, whereas Terry Francona’s Cleveland teams have done so six times out of ten. There is some GM rivalry between the two that should spice things up a bit.

Ahead of their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s time to check out our Cleveland Guardians AL Wild Card Series predictions.

The American League Central runs through Cleveland.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/WvHl7jpgTe — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Steven Kwan will register 2 RBI in this series

Rookie Steven Kwan came into the scene with a record-setting start to his big-league career. He established himself not just as a respectable offensive player but one who could be trusted to hit leadoff. This was especially helpful when Myles Straw underperformed and was demoted to No. 9 in the lineup.

Keep in mind that Kwan seldom strikes out, and he tends to hit the ball all over the place. He has good speed and is an above-average left fielder. His arrival was a big boost for the Guardians, and he will continue to help carry them throughout the series. He should get around two RBI in this series.

3. Guardians bullpen will dominate

Closer Emmanuel Clase arrived in Cleveland as part of the Corey Kluber deal from the Texas Rangers. However, he missed the whole 2020 season due to a drug suspension. He also had to fight his way into the closer’s job in 2021. Things have worked out, though, as he rose to the top of the league’s closers in 2022. That’s thanks mainly to a 101-mph cutter that hitters just couldn’t consistently smack.

Not only was Clase practically unhittable, but James Karinchak returned from injury in the second part of the season. The latter was brilliant as a set-up man and, at times, closer as well. Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, and Nick Sandlin are all important, too. They contributed to any lead after the sixth inning appearing secure. Notable also were Eli Morgan and Enyel De Los Santos, each of whom had streaks of exceptional work. Expect the Guardians bullpen to continue dominating in this series.

2. Jose Ramirez will have a ton of hits and RBIs

Jose Ramirez is a perennial MVP contender who had another outstanding season. He is the main anchor of the Cleveland offense, which has mostly exceeded expectations. The Guardians have maximized an old-school, small-ball technique at the plate on their way to capturing the American League Central. They were among the very best in contact rate (1st), stolen bases (2nd), batting average (4th), and hits (5th) this season.

Ramirez, who finished with 126 RBI, is clearly the engine of this lineup. Keep in mind that he got a contract extension with the Guardians earlier this year. It wasn’t a surprise since he loved this team so much. He has only ever played for one squad, after all. It is also with the squad where he has had the most success.

Ramirez’s high-energy, high-impact style of play serves as the Guardians’ compass. Despite a midseason thumb injury, Ramrez had an extra-base hit total (77) second only to the Braves’ Austin Riley among MLB third basemen, and none drove in more runs (124). Ramirez will be a hitting machine in this series as well.

1. Guardians will prevail in this new MLB postseason format

For 2022, Major League Baseball introduced a third wild-card playoff club to each conference, as well as a bye for the top two teams in each league. The American League’s East Division champions are the New York Yankees, while the West Division champions are the Houston Astros.

Another shift occurred in the Wild Card Series. Previously a one-game playoff, the new structure expanded the Wild Card Series to three games, with the top seed hosting all three games.

This means that should the Guardians win (and they will), they next face the Yankees in a best-of-five Division Series, which will begin on Oct. 11 in New York.

Cleveland’s offensive might should be enough to tide them over in this series. This series will not be a certified runs extravaganza, but it will most likely be won by the team that has the most timely hits. We expect the Guardians to do that and win.