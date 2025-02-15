The 4 Nations Face-Off has put together some incredible games so far. After both teams lost their first game, Finland and Sweden played in a rivalry matchup in Montreal on Saturday. After getting blown out by Team USA, the Fins needed a win to get on the board. Mikael Granlund put Finland on the 4 Nations Face-Off board with this overtime winner.

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1890868192039366905

Finland needed a jolt after a 6-1 loss to the Americans on Wednesday. Goaltender Juuse Saros has been a star for the Predators over the years but his tough season carried over into that game. So Canucks backup Kevin Lankinen got the start for the Fins against Sweden. He made two stops in overtime and allowed Granlund to win the game.

Finland got out to a hot start in this game, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Mikko Rantanen's goal with 14 seconds left in the first was the last shot Filip Gustavsson saw in this game, leaving with an illness. Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark stepped in and made 15 saves on 17 shots in the final two periods and overtime.

The 4 Nations Face-Off has provided great drama in each of the first three games. Canada opened up the tournament with an overtime win over Sweden and Finland scored the first goal against the US. Even in a blowout, there were entertaining parts of that first American win. And after Mikael Granlund's overtime winner, the main event takes center stage.

The American team takes on Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night. The American National Anthem was booed on Thursday night, turning the temperature up. While the players have downplayed the issue publically, this is the biggest off-ice talking point for fans heading in.