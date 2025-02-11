ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off on Wednesday with Canada facing Sweden. It is time to continue our 4 Nations Face-Off odds series with a Canada-Sweden prediction and pick.

The 4 Nations Face-off starts on Wednesday night. It will be a tournament that replaces the all-star game this year. In the tournament, four teams representing four nations will face off. The four nations are Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The tournament is hosted by the NHL and consists of only players from the NHL. The four nations were chosen based on IIHF rankings. Canada and Finland were ranked one and two. Russia was not chosen due to its ban from the IIHF. The United States is ranked fourth, while Sweden is sixth. Germany and Czechia were not chosen due to their lack of NHL players.

Canada comes in as the favorites in this tournament, while the United States is second. Sweden is third in odds, while Finald is last. The teams will play in a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams playing one final game for the title.

Here are the Canada-Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Canada: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -250

Sweden: +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Canada vs Sweden

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Canada Could Cover the Spread/Win

Canada's top line is expected to be led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon leads the NHL in points this year, having 21 goals and 66 assists this year. His 66 assists and 87 points are both the most in the NHL. Meanwhile, he is expected to be joined on the top line by Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. Crosby is 22nd in the NHL in points this year, having 17 goals and 41 assists this year. Still, he has a -15 rating on the year. Finally, McDavid is fourth in the NHL in points this year, with 22 goals and 49 assists, good for 71 total points.

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart is expected to lead the second line for Canada. He is tied for third in the NHL in goals, with 31 goals this year, while adding 31 assists, good for 62 total points. Meanwhile, he is expected to be on a one with Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner. Marchand has 20 goals and 24 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner is tied for fourth in the NHL in points with Connor McDavid. He has 16 goals and 55 assists this year.

In goal, Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembeault are the options. Adin Hill is 20-10-4 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Meanwhile, Binnington is just 15-19-4 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Finally, Montembeault is 18-21-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Why the Sweden Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jesper Bratt leads the way for Sweden. He is 11th in the NHL in points this year, scoring 17 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 64 total points. Meanwhile, Bratt is expected to be joined on the top line by William Nylander. Nylander is second in the NHL in goals, sitting with 33 goals and 22 assists, good for 55 total points. That point total is good for 55th in the NHL.

The second line is expected to be led by Filip Forsberg. Forsberg is 33rd in the NHL in points, with 21 goals and 32 assists. That gives him 53 total points this year. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond is expected to join Forsberg on the line. He is tied for 19th in the NHL in points, coming in with 21 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 59 total points. Finally, Richard Rakell is on the roster. He is a solid option, currently 14th in the NHL in goals this year. He has 25 goals with 23 assists, good for 48 total points.

Filip Gustavsson, Linus Ullmark, and Samuel Ersson are the goaltending options for Sweden. Gustavsson is 22-11-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Ullmark is 12-9-2 with a 2.49 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. Finally, Ersson is 16-10-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Final Canada-Sweden Prediction & Pick

The biggest concern for Canada will be line combinations and goaltending. The projected lines currently have three quality passing options on the top line, and two top goal-scoring options on the second line. Still, Canada is loaded with point-scoring options. Both Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon can score well if the line combinations hold to projections. Still, they have goaltending issues, with the best goaltender being Adin Hill, who is giving up 2.64 goals per game, but he has given up four goals in three of his last five games. Sweden has the better goaltending options, but Canada will still be scoring well in this game. Take the over in this one.

Final Canada-Sweden Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-142)