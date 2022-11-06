Georgia football just defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 27-13, in Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. This outcome underscores how awesome the Georgia Bulldogs have been this season. In fact, we believe that right now, Georgia is the finest college football team in the entire country. Here are the four reasons why Georgia football is the undisputed best team in the nation after its win over Tennessee.

Today’s Georgia-Tennessee game was hyped as one of the finest matchups of the season. It also carried huge College Football Playoff ramifications, with the winner making a statement as the definite No. 1 team in the country.

When the dust settled, it was Georgia football laying claim to that spot. The Bulldogs pulled off a big win over the Vols in this one. Georgia’s defense just swarmed and bottled up the top-ranked Tennessee offense. As such, coach Kirby Smart’s crew will not only retain its No.1 rating but will also accumulate even more first-place votes moving forward.

Let us look at the four reasons why Georgia football is the undisputed best team in the nation after its win over Tennessee.

4. Brock Bowers is one of the nation’s best tight ends

With 16 career touchdown receptions, Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers has officially cracked the top 10 in program history. Keep in mind that he might put up some record statistics before leaving Athens with the remainder of the season and all of next year still ahead of him.

Take note that Terrence Edwards holds the program record with 30 receiving touchdowns. Bowers, however, had 13 receiving touchdowns last season and has already exceeded Edwards’ career high. He’d need seven more to tie AJ Green’s record of 23 and move into second place on the list.

Bowers’ offensive variety is part of what makes him so exceptional. He shines as a passing threat, but he has also had success running the ball. In fact, he already has seven career carries, 138 yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 19.7 yards per carry. He’s the epitome of an outlier at the tight end position, and it’s his diverse skill set that makes him just one of the best tight ends in the nation.

3. Stetson Bennett is Heisman-worthy

Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett was the offensive MVP of Georgia’s first national title in 41 seasons. Right now, he is still having success in 2022 despite new challenges.

Keep in mind that Bennett is rated 13th nationwide in passing yards with 2,349. He may not rank highly in other categories, but his value can really be measured in how he has led this Georgia Bulldogs unit.

This win over Tennessee is a great example. In this matchup, Bennette finished with 257 pass yards, hitting 17-of-25 of his attempts. He ended up with 10.3 ypa and three total touchdowns against the Volunteers. He had a passer rating of 180.8! How’s that for crazy, right? He repeatedly made Tennessee’s defense appear disoriented downfield

As unheralded as he is, Bennett is the engine that enables Georgia’s offense to chug along. Is he in the Heisman Trophy conversation? For sure. Will he actually win it? Likely not. But will he and the Bulldogs continue to play for the national championship? We believe so.

2. Georgia’s defense is championship-worthy

In Georgia football’s monumental win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs defense put up quite a show. They never gave up, relentlessly pressing Vols QB Hendon Hooker and not breaking coverage downfield. This defense was impregnable, allowing only six points in the first half and 13 points overall. That’s in addition to the Bulldogs forcing two turnovers.

Georgia dominated up front against one of the top offensive lines in the SEC. It limited Tennessee to 2.2 yards per run, sacked Hooker six times, and became the first team to keep him from throwing a touchdown this season.

In all, Georgia football’s defense tallied 289 total yards allowed, a 14.2 percent third-down conversion rate, and the two aforementioned takeaways.

This is what an elite, national-level defense looked like, and if they continue playing like this, we doubt if anyone can beat the Bulldogs at all.

1. Georgia’s unbeaten slate

Speaking of beating the Bulldogs, that has not happened yet as of this writing. Many felt like Tennessee would have had Georgia’s number, but the Bulldogs flipped a switch in Week 10 to put that thought away.

The reality is that Georgia performed like a national champion against Tennessee after allowing things to go too close against Kent State, Missouri, and Florida. This looked like the defense from the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett re-entered the Heisman Trophy contest with a spectacular performance. Georgia is among only a few programs still unbeaten this deep into the season.

This is once again the top team in college football and a lock for the College Football Playoff. Honestly, it would be incredible if they did not repeat as national champions.