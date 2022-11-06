The Georgia Bulldogs got the job done in Athens Saturday, as the reigning national champions flexed their muscles and took down the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in dominant fashion, scoring a 27-13 win over Hendon Hooker and company. Not only that, but Georgia football has also become the latest team to score a regular-season victory over a No. 1 squad in the College Football Playoff era.

Regular-season losses by College Football Playoff No. 1s

Today: Tennessee lost 27-13 at No. 3 Georgia

2017: Alabama lost 26-14 at No. 6 Auburn

2017: Georgia lost 40-17 at No. 10 Auburn

2014: Mississippi State lost 25-20 at No. 5 Alabama pic.twitter.com/mpfK8vjOKq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2022

Interestingly enough, Georgia football once found itself in Tennessee’s position, having lost to the Auburn Tigers back in 2017. But that’s way beyond the Bulldogs now, who taught the Volunteers a lesson on both ends of the field. Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 17-of-25 completions, while the Bulldogs’ stop unit took care of the business of Tennessee’s attack, limiting Hooker down to only 195 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception.

The Volunteers only scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and had to settle for two field goals for all their points in the first three periods.

It’s going to be interesting how far Tennessee will fall down in the next iteration of the rankings, but it’s likely that it’s not going to be a drastic slide for the Volunteers. As for Georgia football, expect it to rise to No. 1. The Bulldogs remain undefeated, having improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in SEC play after that win over the Vols.

Coming up next for Kirby Smart and Georgia football is a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.