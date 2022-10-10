4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win.

The Saints are now second in the NFC South, only trailing the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Sunday’s win was essential to keep their playoff hopes alive. Not only did it improve the team’s record, but it should also motivate the players for their next challenge; a home game against the Super Bowl runners-up, the Cincinnati Bengals.

For now, head coach Dennis Allen and the roster can celebrate the close win. The game revealed a lot of things that need to be addressed or could make fans very happy. With that being said, here are four takeaways from the Saints’ matchup vs. the Seahawks in Week 5.

4. The defense stepped up led by Cameron Jordan

One of the many highlights for New Orleans on Sunday was the defensive performance. The team made a big stop in the fourth quarter, forcing the Seahawks to punt with 3:28 remaining in the game. The play that sealed the deal was a huge 14-yard sack by Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis.

The second sack of the day for @CamJordan94!#SEAvsNO ⚜️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TVQZOBtt70 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022

Jordan had a big individual performance. The seven-time Pro Bowler finished the day with 1.5 sacks and is just five away from tying the Saints’ all-time franchise record. The defensive end also led the team with two tackles for loss.

If Jordan and the defensive unit keep things up, New Orleans has a real shot at challenging the Buccaneers for the division. The defense’s display on Sunday showed that they can play under pressure and be a game-changer.

3. Alvin Kamara still has it

After the first month of the season, fans were a bit disappointed with Alvin Kamara’s numbers. The five-time Pro Bowler had only 100 yards on 24 carries across two games with no touchdowns. However, the contest against Seattle showed he is still a very reliable offensive weapon.

The running back recorded 103 yards on 23 carries, basically matching his first two games of the year. He also caught all six of his targets for 91 yards. Although he did not score, and even fumbled, Kamara played an important role in moving the chains and putting the Saints in great field position.

He had almost half of the team’s carries, showing that the Saints wanted to get him involved as much as possible. He also led the team in receptions, showcasing his well-known versatility as a pass-catching back.

After a turbulent offseason, New Orleans fans should be happy that Kamara is signaling he’s still got elite rushing skills. It was just one game, but it showed that even with missed time, it did not affect his abilities.

2. Chris Olave’s injury is concerning moving forward

Not everything was smooth on Sunday. While the Saints came off with an important victory, Chris Olave left the game early in the third quarter. The wide receiver was trying to get a pass in the end zone when he was tackled by cornerback Coby Bryant. Olave ended up hitting his head on the turf and was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Despite catching the touchdown, it was a scary scene for the Saints’ rookie.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is potentially one of the best offensive rookies in the league. He has a total of 25 receptions for 389 yards and two touchdowns. Losing him for any amount of time would be a blow, but after the hit he took, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Until his status is determined, the team will need to find another main receiving option. The team is hopeful Michael Thomas will be ready to return in Week 6, but if he can’t suit up, it’ll be Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith among those vying for a larger target share.

1. Taysom Hill could be the team’s new X-factor

If there was one player that impressed the league this weekend, it was Taysom Hill. The tight end was present in multiple areas of the field and certainly was the most responsible for the team’s win over the Seahawks.

The “Human Swiss Army Knife” finished the game with nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman. Responsible for four touchdowns, Hill did literally everything for the Saints.

Taysom Hill in a 39-32 win vs. the Seahawks : 9 carries for 112 yards & 3 TD's; 22-yard TD pass & a fumble recovery (1st player in franchise history since Archie Manning to have 3 rushing TD's & a TD pass in the same game) pic.twitter.com/lEzIGVxh4D — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 9, 2022

Hill was also a game-changer on special teams. He had three kick returns for a total of 69 yards and a fumble recovery on an attempted fake punt by the Seahawks. His importance also showed up in things that do not appear in the stat sheet. The utility player’s blocking ability was essential to secure the win as it helped the team move the chains later in the game.

If it was not for Hill’s all-around performance, it is unlikely the Saints would come out victorious. He proved he is an X-factor in multiple areas of the game, which is important as the team deals with injuries. Should he keep up, New Orleans can dream bigger for the remainder of the 2022 season.