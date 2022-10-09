fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Taysom Hill literally does it all in historic Saints performance

Andy Dalton, Archie Manning, jameis winston, New Orleans Saints, Tayson Hill

When news broke that Jameis Winston was going to be inactive for Week 5 following a Week 3 back injury, fans of the New Orleans Saints knew that it was going to take a team effort – literally – to get the team back on track. Stuck in a three-week losing streak following a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Saints needed a spark to get things going and hopefully get their game back on track before a playoff berth became out of reach – which, in the NFC South, is really saying something.

Enter Tayson Hill, the do-it-all quarterback/running back/tight end who quite literally did it all for the Saints versus the deceptively formidable – at least on offense – Seattle Seahawks. Playing his usual hybrid role paired up with traditional pocket passer Andy Dalton, Hill threw the ball one time, hitting Adam Trautman for a 22-yard touchdown across the middle of the field, and filled out his afternoon with nine rushing attempts for 112 yards and three more touchdowns, these of the rushing variety.

After a quiet start to the season, Hill had a breakout game and rewarded fantasy football players who faithfully started him at tight end, with a 34.08 point fantasy football effort, according to journalist Michael Balko, but his real-world efforts were pretty darn impressive too, as, per NFL Research, Hill became just the third player since 1950 to score three rush touchdowns, 100+ rush yards and a pass TD in a single game, alongside just Ronnie Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Impressive stuff, right? But wait, it gets better; according to ESPN Saints writer Katherine Terrell, Hill is one of only two players in Saints history to score three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in a single game, joining Archie Manning all the way back in 1977. While Hill may not produce these sorts of numbers every week, he has to be a featured player in the Saints’ offense regardless of who is under center.

tampa bay buccaneers, tom brady
JUST IN:
Related Topics