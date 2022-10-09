Taysom Hill literally does it all in historic Saints performance

When news broke that Jameis Winston was going to be inactive for Week 5 following a Week 3 back injury, fans of the New Orleans Saints knew that it was going to take a team effort – literally – to get the team back on track. Stuck in a three-week losing streak following a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Saints needed a spark to get things going and hopefully get their game back on track before a playoff berth became out of reach – which, in the NFC South, is really saying something.

Enter Tayson Hill, the do-it-all quarterback/running back/tight end who quite literally did it all for the Saints versus the deceptively formidable – at least on offense – Seattle Seahawks. Playing his usual hybrid role paired up with traditional pocket passer Andy Dalton, Hill threw the ball one time, hitting Adam Trautman for a 22-yard touchdown across the middle of the field, and filled out his afternoon with nine rushing attempts for 112 yards and three more touchdowns, these of the rushing variety.

After a quiet start to the season, Hill had a breakout game and rewarded fantasy football players who faithfully started him at tight end, with a 34.08 point fantasy football effort, according to journalist Michael Balko, but his real-world efforts were pretty darn impressive too, as, per NFL Research, Hill became just the third player since 1950 to score three rush touchdowns, 100+ rush yards and a pass TD in a single game, alongside just Ronnie Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Impressive stuff, right? But wait, it gets better; according to ESPN Saints writer Katherine Terrell, Hill is one of only two players in Saints history to score three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in a single game, joining Archie Manning all the way back in 1977. While Hill may not produce these sorts of numbers every week, he has to be a featured player in the Saints’ offense regardless of who is under center.



