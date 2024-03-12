With the NFL offseason in full swing, the Denver Broncos stand at a critical juncture. For sure, they aim to reclaim their place in playoff contention. To fortify their roster, the Broncos must navigate the choppy waters of free agency. This article explores four sneaky good free agents who could inject the spark necessary to reignite the Broncos' postseason ambitions.
The Broncos' 2023 Season
As the final whistle echoed in the Broncos' Week 18 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, both teams converged at midfield for the customary post-game handshakes. Despite the loss, the Broncos' resilience and unwavering commitment garnered applause from their disappointed yet supportive fans.
Reflecting on the game and the entire season unveils the myriad challenges encountered by the Broncos. These ranged from injuries to inconsistency. Nevertheless, the team showcased flashes of brilliance and a cohesive team spirit. We saw this during a notable five-game winning streak from Week 7 to 12. Victories against formidable opponents like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns underscored their potential.
As we continue to wade through the offseason, optimism and determination pervade the players, coaching staff, and fan base alike. There is a collective eagerness to regroup and return with renewed vigor in the upcoming season. Undoubtedly, the Broncos aspire to glean lessons from past experiences and strive for excellence in the forthcoming season, buoyed by their devoted supporters.
The Broncos' Offseason Outlook
The Broncos have been relatively quiet in free agency thus far. As of this writing, they have signed just S Brandon Jones. Of course, the Broncos still made the headlines because they will continue to pay millions to Russell Wilson, who will now play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Oh, and they also traded WR Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks.
That said, with several free agents still available, which ones could seamlessly integrate into the Broncos' roster? Again, the Broncos' first external signing during the legal tampering period was Jones. He's a safety from the Miami Dolphins with 30 starts in 54 games over four seasons.
Yes, this signing may seem underwhelming. However, the Broncos also recently secured Wil Lutz in a two-year deal after initial reports suggested he was bound for the Jacksonville Jaguars. As it stands, the roster remains largely unchanged since the onset of the legal tampering period on Monday.
Here we will look at the four remaining sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Denver Broncos need to sign during the offseason.
Danielle Hunter, EDGE
In the current landscape, Danielle Hunter remains unsigned. He also has no prospect of returning to the Minnesota Vikings following their acquisition of EDGE rusher Jonathan Greenard. Hunter is a versatile player capable of playing defensive end and outside linebacker. He was initially drafted by the Vikings in 2015.
The connection between Hunter and General Manager George Paton is evident. Remember that Paton was in the Vikings' front office during Hunter's draft selection. With the Broncos in need of defensive improvement, Hunter's caliber presents a promising upgrade that could benefit both parties.
CJ Gardner-Johnson, S
CJ Gardner-Johnson offers a unique skill set that could enhance the team's defense. That's despite the Broncos' recent signing of Jones and the re-signing of PJ Locke III. Gardner-Johnson's adaptability to play safety, a hybrid linebacker role, and even slot coverage positions him as a versatile asset. Recall that he was also drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in 2019. Gardner-Johnson's one-year stint with the Detroit Lions underscores his potential to bolster the Broncos' defense immediately.
Jeremy Chinn, LB
Jeremy Chinn is known for his adeptness in linebacker and safety roles. This aligns closely with the Broncos' defensive needs. Chinn's versatility promises to pose challenges for opposing offenses. Recall his impressive stats including 224 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and 10 passes defended across his first two NFL seasons. At 26 years old and likely to be relatively affordable, Chinn represents a valuable addition to any team willing to secure his talents.
Sheldon Rankins, DT
Sheldon Rankins is another prospect with experience under Sean Payton. He brings a sturdy presence to the football field. Despite DJ Jones' presence on the Broncos' roster, Rankins offers superior performance and a more favorable price point. His 2023 season with the Houston Texans showcased six sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits in 15 games. This illustrates his prowess as a defensive force. Rankins' history with Payton and potential to fortify the Broncos' defense make this very enticing. His addition could prove advantageous for the team's upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, as the Denver Broncos set their sights on reclaiming their status as contenders in the AFC, strategic moves in free agency will be crucial. By targeting these four sneaky good free agents – Danielle Hunter, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Jeremy Chinn, and Sheldon Rankins – the Broncos can address key areas of need. The right moves can position the Broncos for success in the upcoming season. With shrewd acquisitions and smart roster decisions, Denver has an opportunity to turn their playoff dreams into reality once again.