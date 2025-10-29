The Broncos got encouraging news on Patrick Surtain II after he exited the Cowboys win with a pectoral strain: tests ruled out a tear, and the star corner is considered week-to-week, a “solid” outcome that keeps Denver’s defensive ceiling intact. Even so, the team must bridge the gap while its All-Pro recovers.

Zac Stevens noted on X that Sean Payton said rookie Kris Abrams-Draine “might have the best hands on the team.” Elite ball skills. That’s more than a compliment; it’s a clue to how Denver plans to survive without Surtain. With offenses likely to challenge the newcomer early, those hands can flip possessions and field position, especially if Payton sprinkles in matchups that let Abrams-Draine read and jump routes rather than live on an island every snap.

The broader ask is complementary and realistic: keep leverage sound, rally to the football, and let Abrams-Draine’s catch radius turn PBUs into takeaways.

Denver has already leaned on depth in the secondary during its five-game surge, and the formula has traveled—rush affects rhythm, coverage squeezes windows, and the tackling has finished plays before they snowball. If the rookie’s ball skills carry to Sundays, the defense can maintain its turnover tempo until Surtain returns.

There’s also a locker-room benefit. When a head coach publicly spotlights a rookie’s superpower, it signals trust and sets a role. Expect Denver to protect Abrams-Draine with some split-safety looks on clear passing downs, then let him hunt in pattern-match concepts where his hands can matter most on tip drills and late-breaking digs. That approach also helps align with the offense’s current identity: a balanced script that limits sudden-change scenarios.

Multiple reports indicate Denver does not plan to place Surtain on injured reserve, and there’s a pathway where he misses only three games (Texans, Raiders, Chiefs) before a Week 12 bye, positioning a potential return against the Commanders. That timing would minimize long-term disruption while keeping IR flexibility off the table.

If Abrams-Draine’s “best hands on the team” show up under the lights, Denver can keep stealing extra possessions and protect a defense that’s been winning with details and discipline while its premier corner heals.