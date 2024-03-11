After a somewhat slow start to his NFL career, Jonathan Greenard picked the perfect time to put together a breakout campaign with the Houston Texans in 2023, as he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks. With that strong season in the books, Greenard earned himself a massive four-year, $76 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings now that free agency is underway.
Via Adam Schefter:
“Former Texans pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard is signing a four-year $76 million deal that includes $42 million guaranteed with the Vikings, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.”
Greenard played a big role in the Texans strong 2023 campaign (52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 15 TFL, 22 QB Hits, 2 PD, 1 FF), and was viewed as arguably the top defensive lineman on the market after Chris Jones re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he lands a massive deal with the Vikings to join them and lead their pass-rush group.
With Greenard signing this massive deal, it likely means the end of Danielle Hunter's time with the team. Hunter racked up a career-high 16.5 sacks last year, but he's entering his age 30 season, and Minnesota likely feels that they will get better value from Greenard long-term. Despite that, it will be tough to see the longtime Viking playing for another team in 2024 and beyond.
Beyond this huge deal, the Vikings also managed to retain a pair of their own players shortly after the legal tampering period opened up. Depth offensive line pieces in David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel were both re-signed by the team, although Minnesota may lose Dalton Risner, who is expected to test the market and see what he can find.
Via Alec Lewis:
“The Vikings have re-signed OL David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel. No word yet on LG Dalton Risner, who is expected to explore market.”
Minnesota's first moves of the offseason have been made, but all eyes will remain on Kirk Cousins and the quarterback conundrum the team faces over the next few hours. There's no doubt this is a great move by the Vikings, but until they get some clarity at quarterback, fans will be biting their fingernails as they wait to find out what the team's plan is at that spot.