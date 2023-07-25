Despite coming off of an NFC South title, fans and pundits are sleeping on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the upcoming season. With Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers may not have the same offensive juice they once did. However, Brady or not, head coach Todd Bowles is still expecting Tampa Bay to defend their NFC South crown and battle for a playoff spot.

Bowles was promoted to head coach after Bruce Arians sudden retirement. While he won the NFC South in his Tampa debut, the Buccaneers went just 8-9 overall. Even with a new-look roster, Bowles still backs his squad and says they'll be ready to compete come Week 1, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“We write our own narrative,” Bowles said. “We don't listen to anything on the outside. It doesn't bother us, because we're already motivated. We're a motivated ball club.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Tampa already seems to be on the path for success. The Buccaneers ranked ninth in the NFL, allowing 324.3 yards per game. Their 45 sacks were amongst the league's highest.

However, offense is where the Bucs might struggle. Even with Tom Brady, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense, gaining 346.7 YPG. Now, the Buccaneers will be quarterbacked by either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask; a stark downgrade.

But no matter who is playing quarterback, Todd Bowles still believes in the Buccaneers. Even if the whole world doubts them, Bowles and company are ready to prove that Tampa Bay is no joke and their NFC South title was no fluke.