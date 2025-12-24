The Dallas Cowboys missed out on their playoff hopes after a frustrating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers over the weekend. The Cowboys started the game playing great offensively, but could not score a single point in the second half to lose 34-17.

On Wednesday, as the Cowboys are prepping to play the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, they have made a few roster moves. The Cowboys placed offensive tackle Tyler Guyton on injured reserve and signed defensive back Corey Ballentine from the practice squad.

Guyton has been one of the team's best players since being drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His production on the offensive line will be missed. Ballentine has appeared in three games this season for the Cowboys, racking up just one assist. Ballentine will join a struggling defense that has a chance to end the season strong.

The Cowboys are dealing with other injuries as well. Demarvion Overshown and Quinnen Williams are both dealing with concussions. Overshown has already been ruled out for this Christmas Day game against the Commanders. Dallas held a walk-through on Wednesday.

“RG Tyler Booker (ankle), CB Caelen Carson (hamstring), WR Ryan Flournoy (knee) and DT Quinnen Williams (neck) are all questionable.”

Stay tuned for the game-time decisions for those players mentioned above.

The Commanders will be starting longtime veteran quarterback Josh Johnson against the Cowboys. Year in and year out, Johnson finds a way to start a game for an NFL team. His career has been remarkable. He has been in the NFL since 2008.