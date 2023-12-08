Brock Purdy could care less about criticism from the likes of Colin Cowherd for wearing a backwards baseball cap

As Brock Purdy continues to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he is going to be the subject of heightened scrutiny. That includes being criticized over the silliest and most mundane issues. Purdy recently found out that national sports talk show host Colin Cowherd took issue with the second-year player for his tendency to wear a backwards baseball cap when answering questions from the media or at other public appearances.

Brock Purdy reacts to Colin Cowherd's backwards hat comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/2zKzVNjzR7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 7, 2023

Purdy said he had heard about what Cowherd said from other players in the locker room, but paid it no attention.

“Brock, do you think you’re representing the organization well right now, standing up there on the podium wearing a backwards hat?”

“Man, that’s just who I am. I think so.”

Purdy is a 23-year-old quarterback on one of the best teams in the NFL who has risen in the rankings dramatically. Purdy was selected by the 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and was deemed Mr. Irrelevant as the last player picked.

Instead of getting cut early in camp or barely making the team's practice squad, Purdy learned the 49ers offensive system, waited for an opportunity and then excelled when he got his chance.

He did not worry about what outsiders thought of his dressing habits, he just worked on getting better. Purdy has led the 49ers to one-sided victories over top rivals in the Cowboys and Eagles, and the 49ers appear to have an excellent chance of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy has connected on 233 of 332 passes for 3,185 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions heading into the Niners' Week 14 game against the Seahawks.