J.J. Watt says San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy doesn't 'get enough credit' after four touchdown game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has emerged as the leading MVP candidate after throwing for four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's top-seeded team. Against the Eagles, Purdy went 19-27 for 314 yards with the four touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Even with an unquestionably good game, many are still criticizing the Brock Purdy MVP love, particularly because his weapons — like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel — had a lot of yards after the catch in this game. Samuel's touchdowns, particularly his second touchdown, was primarily Samuel and not Purdy since it was a screen pass. But that doesn't mean Purdy didn't contribute a lot or have a good game.

Even with the criticism, Purdy still is getting plenty of love from across the league. The latest person to credit Purdy is former 3x Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt.

“I do think that Brock Purdy doesn't get enough credit. Joe Montana-Jerry Rice, Tom had Randy Moss,” J.J. Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show. “You can't punish a guy because he has incredible weapons. There's zero denying that he has incredible weapons. The weapons around him are unbelievable but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's doing everything it takes for that football team.”

“I think it's very easy for us to sit and say that ‘anyone can do that job.' The reality is there are 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL and not a lot of them are performing near that level … it's not like [Brock] did this for just two games. He has consistently shown that he is able to do this, read the defense, deliver the ball and do everything this offense needs him to do.”

Brock Purdy has been the model of consistency this season, leading the NFL in completion percentage, QBR and passer rating. Aside from his stats, his anticipation, poise and accuracy have all stood out as he continues to prove his doubters wrong.