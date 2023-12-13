San Francisco 49ers have two MVP candidates in Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. Here's the case for each player

After another win over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to make his case for the NFL MVP after throwing for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

One of his biggest competitors is on his own team in running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 16 carries for 145 yards this past week, Purdy currently has better MVP odds thanks to being a quarterback, but many feel that's unfair McCaffrey. Some would argue McCaffrey actually is the most deserving of MVP since he's the best at his position and contributes most to the team.

Both players are deserving contenders. They are two of the most important pieces to the NFC's No. 1 seed and arguably the NFL's best team. They lead an offense that ranks in the top-three in all four major categories, while executing the Kyle Shanahan offense to the best we've seen it be in years.

So which of the two 49ers deserves the MVP? Let's break down the arguments for both players.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is the NFL's best running back. McCaffrey is the NFL's leader in rushing yards with 1,177 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also is second in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns. His contributions aren't just limited to the run game, but the pass game as well. He leads all running backs in receiving yards with 437 yards. In total he has 63 receptions and five touchdown receptions in addition to his rushing totals. That gives McCaffrey the lead in all-purpose yards with 1,614 yards, compared to fellow MVP candidate Tyreek Hill, who's in second with 1,557 scrimmage yards.

McCaffrey has had a record-breaking season which should bode well for his case. He broke the Jerry Rice's 49ers franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown before tying Lenny Moore for the NFL record after he extended his streak to 17 straight games with a touchdown.

Outside of the stats, McCaffrey is regularly putting up some of the 49ers' biggest plays. We saw this again versus the Seahawks, when he started the game with a huge 72-yard run that led to an immediate touchdown drive for the 49ers. Back in Week 1, he kickstarted his campaign when he had a 65-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His best game of course came in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, where he put up four total touchdowns. If he can pull off another game like that against the Cardinals this week, it will go a long way to helping his MVP odds.

On top of these plays, McCaffrey is the steady force for the 49ers offense. If the passing game is ever out of rhythm, they can hand the ball to CMC and count on him for an eight- or nine-yard rush. He also is able to provide a checkdown, screen, or even run a route like he did against the Eagles and Buccaneers.

McCaffrey's biggest disadvantage is of course that he's not a quarterback. Since he's not touching the ball on every play, this hurts him, even though he's take the attention of the defense every time he's on the field. If McCaffrey can put up 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20+ touchdowns, it will give him the best chance at the title. If not, he will likely compete with Tyreek Hill for the Offensive Player of the Year.

Brock Purdy

As he continues to prove the doubters wrong and beat opponents week after week, Purdy's MVP case keeps growing. It's not just his role on the NFC's top team putting him in position, but his performance and stats. Purdy has some MVP-like stats. He's third in the NFL with 3,553 passing yards, tied for second with 25 touchdown passes, first in QBR, first in passer rating and first in the NFL in completion percentage among quarterbacks who've started at least half their team's games.

He's also squashed the narrative that he can't throw deep with his 54-yard touchdown to Deebo this past week, his 76-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk against the Buccaneers, and his 66-yard touchdown to George Kittle against the Jaguars. These kind of deep plays add more credibility to Brock's case as a passer.

The main thing hurting Purdy's case is the amount of weapons around him, including McCaffrey. Given the amount of critics he has, Purdy gets flack when Deebo takes two shorts passes for long touchdowns, like he did against the Eagles. However, others have pointed out that all MVPs in recent years have scored on screen passes and had help around them.

What also helps Brock is he is easily the most successful quarterback the 49ers have had with Kyle Shanahan. Both statistically and using the eye test, Purdy surpasses what the 49ers accomplished with Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Brian Hoyer. This cannot be taken for granted, and a huge reason why San Francisco feels like their offense is now just as important as their defense to potentially getting them to the Super Bowl.