San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel breaks down the touchdown throw from quarterback Brock Purdy

Against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers were trailing 10-7 in the second quarter. Facing third-and-11 close to midfield, quarterback Brock Purdy launched a 54-yard pass to Deebo Samuel. Samuel caught the ball in stride and ran in for the touchdown.

Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel for the 54-yard touchdown! There’s your check down merchant, mother fuckers!pic.twitter.com/cMlxdKZZHQ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 10, 2023

The pass didn't just give the 49ers the lead for the rest of the game, but provided another shot at the narrative that Purdy is reliant on checkdowns and ‘can't throw deep.' A couple days after the game, Deebo broke down the touchdown pass.

“I was actually one of the last reads in the play. Once I see Brock wind up, because I really wasn't running 100% at the time, but when I saw him wind up, I had to kick into another gear because I ain't gonna lie that was probably one of the best balls I've seen Brock sling down field,” Samuel told Kay Adams “Brock is letting it go. I'm talking dot after dot after dot,” via the Up & Adams podcast.

Immediately following the game, Purdy said that he had a feeling he would Deebo for a ‘big one' when he saw Jamal Adams come up a bit, via 49ers on NBCS. Purdy passed up an easier throw to Jauan Jennings by taking a shot at Deebo. Safe to say the decision paid off.

Brock Purdy had a feeling he and Deebo Samuel were going connect for a "big one" once he saw Jamal Adams creep into the box 😏 pic.twitter.com/F975LbhuFu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

Overall, it was another big day for both Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel. Purdy continued his MVP candidacy by going 19-27 for 368 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, Samuel followed up his three-touchdown game with seven receptions for 149 yards with one receiving touchdown and a one-yard rushing touchdown.