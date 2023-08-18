The NFL Preseason Week 2 is underway (with a tie, no less), and we are moving ever closer to meaningful football! Meanwhile, for the teams, this is their next opportunity to get a look at all of the players on their training camp roster and finalize who will end up on the 53-person opening day roster. The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will each take their next steps toward the regular season this weekend as they face off. Here's everything you need to know about the 49ers vs. Broncos game and how to watch it.

49ers vs. Broncos: When and where is it?

The 49ers and Broncos will play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, this Saturday night. As it's taking place on the west coast, it's in the later window of games Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. PDT). If you can't get enough preseason football, it'll make for an excellent nightcap after games on Friday and early Saturday are finished.

49ers vs. Broncos: How to watch?

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The 49ers vs. Broncos game will be available to watch through their local networks that carry each team, as the national schedule for watching preseason games is a little limiting. It is also available via streaming on NFL+, which carries certain live and primetime games and all games on demand. Additionally, without any other subscription, you can watch the 49ers vs. Broncos game on fuboTV.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

49ers vs. Broncos: Game storylines

The San Francisco 49ers are entering this season with a chip on their shoulder. After (according to them) being just a few injuries away from a Super Bowl appearance last year, they are ready to go. The huge story (besides injuries) last year for the 49ers was the emergence of Brock Purdy. The 49ers 2022 Mr. Irrelevant burst onto the scene and led the team to the NFC Championship game. 49ers fans will be looking forward to getting a glimpse of the second-year quarterback in Week 2 of the preseason, this time with healthier weapons around him.

The Broncos are on the complete other side of the NFL spectrum after last year. After spending an incredible amount of money on Russell Wilson in last year's offseason, the Denver Broncos were one of the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2022. But they've cleaned house and brought in Sean Payton to help turn things around. Payton turned the New Orleans Saints into a perennial contender during his tenure there, and fans will be looking to see any glimpses of a more complete team than they saw last year as time runs out on the preseason.