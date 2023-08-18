The Philadelphia Eaglestied the Cleveland Browns 18-18 Thursday night in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Of much more significance to the Eagles than the final score was the play of Marcus Mariota. By completing nine of 17 pass attempts for just 86 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, Marcus Mariota didn't inspire much confidence in what was his second exhibition game with Philadelphia.

Mariota was sacked three times and often wildly inaccurate. The Eagles' quarterback led the offense to just three points against the Browns while taking snaps in the first half.

“I was sloppy,” Mariota said, via ProFootballTalk. “I can do a better job of getting our guys operating cleaner and more efficiently. But that is what preseason is for. Kind of get some of that stuff ironed out. Clean off some of the rust. We’ll find ways to get better.”

Mariota was better in his Eagles' debut, though he wasn't overly impressive. The veteran went 7-11 for 53 yards and a 77.1 passer rating

The Eagles signed Mariota to a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency to be Jalen Hurts' backup. Given Hurts' injury history, there's a good chance that Mariota will be forced to start at least one game in the 2023 season. Hurts has missed two games in each of the last two years because of shoulder and ankle injuries.

Philadelphia has been hoping that Mariota would be an upgrade over Gardner Minshew, who went 0-2 in Hurts' absence last season. The Eagles nearly allowed the Dallas Cowboys to come back and win the NFC East when Hurts was out.

Mariota started most of last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He averaged 170.7 passing yards per game.