Paige Bueckers returned to the court with a statement. After missing four games, the Dallas Wings rookie exploded for a career-high 35 points in a tough 93-80 loss against the Phoenix Mercury. The 2025 first-overall pick etched her name into the WNBA history books alongside Caitlin Clark as the only rookies to score at least 35 points with five or more three-pointers in a single game.

From the opening minutes, Bueckers was locked in. She opened the game on fire, scoring 22 points in the first half alone. She made her first seven shots and finished the night shooting an efficient 13 of 19 from the field. Beyond the arc, she knocked down five of her seven attempts, while also adding six rebounds and four assists to round out her performance.

It was a display of poise, skill, and confidence that showed why many believe she is one of the league’s next stars.

This performance puts Bueckers in rare company. Caitlin Clark first reached the mark last season in September 2024 when she dropped 35 points and drained five threes against these very same Dallas Wings. Now, less than a year later, Bueckers has matched the feat and sent a message that she belongs in the same conversation.

For Bueckers, this game was about more than just the numbers. She had been sidelined by a concussion and illness, missing four straight contests. Before her absence, she averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, already establishing herself as Dallas’s key playmaker. Her return was not only a personal triumph but also a bright spot for a Wings team desperate for good news.

Despite her brilliance, Dallas continues to struggle. The Wings fell to 1-10 on the season after the loss. The supporting cast struggled to find their rhythm, with Arike Ogunbowale held scoreless in the first half. As a team, Dallas managed just five of 19 from three-point range, while Phoenix capitalized by sinking 15 three-pointers of their own. Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 20 points and 10 rebounds as Phoenix controlled the game from start to finish.

Bueckers’ performance may not have delivered a win, but it offers hope for Dallas moving forward. Her ability to take over games shows the foundation is there. With continued growth and more help around her, Bueckers could be the piece that turns the Wings into a contender in the years ahead. For now, she has proven she belongs among the league’s brightest young stars.