David Peterson pitched a complete-game shutout against the Washington Nationals Wednesday night, delivering a 5-0 win for the New York Mets. Peterson became the first Mets lefty to accomplish the feat since Steven Matz in 2019 – six years ago.

“You dream of doing stuff like this… We try and go as deep as we can in the game. To be able to go all nine was something very special,” Peterson said after the game, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Peterson was indeed special, silencing the Nationals’ bats over nine dominant innings. The sixth-year veteran allowed no runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out six batters. He needed 106 pitches to finish off Washington.

David Peterson gets the game ball after complete-game shutout for Mets

Peterson broke out for the Mets last season, going 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.289 WHIP, 133 ERA+ and 2.9 bWAR in 21 starts. However, he’s been even better so far in 2025. The big lefty is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 137 ERA+ and 2.0 bWAR in 13 outings for New York. He’s now up to eight quality starts on the year.

While the 30-37 Nationals may not be the most impressive club to shut down, Peterson has proven he can hold his own against the best of the best. The 29-year-old hurler had one of his most impressive outings of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work, securing a 5-2 win for the Mets. And Peterson dominated Shohei Ohtani in the matchup, striking out the reigning NL MVP three times and holding him hitless in four at-bats.

On Wednesday, Brandon Nimmo had a big day at the plate for New York, launching two solo home runs. Juan Soto also homered and drove in two runs and Pete Alonso knocked in his major league-leading 63rd RBI of the season.

The Mets have now won five straight games and 15 of their last 20. After taking all three games against the Rockies in Colorado, New York has a chance to sweep its second straight series when the team takes on the Nationals in the finale Thursday. New York improved to 44-24. The team has a five game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.