The San Francisco 49ers went under .500 again after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday via a score of 38-10. Granted that the Niners were missing a number of key players, the 28-point blowout at the hands of the team they eliminated from the NFL playoffs last season was hard to accept for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

In Shanahan's eyes, the 49ers, who played without quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive tackle Trent Williams, and defensive Nick Bosa among many others, utterly failed to live up to the standards against the Packers.

“The whole game was [disappointing],” Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “When you have those penalties, we didn't stop the run like we did, and we had those three turnovers in the second half. That's how you get embarrassed.”

49ers head coach issues update on Brock Purdy following debacle vs. Packers

San Francisco definitely felt the absence of Purdy, with backup Brandon Allen struggling under center as a temporary starter.

Purdy was ruled out for the Packers game with a right shoulder issue and his status for Week 13's meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park remains vague.

“We haven't done anything since he's been rehabbing the whole time here,” Shanahan said about Purdy's status. “And I'm sure we'll take him through some stuff early Monday or Tuesday and get a better idea of that,” Shanahan added.

Allen went 17-of-29 for 199 passing yards and a touchdown opposite the Packers. He got intercepted once and fumbled the ball twice (one recovered). At the same time, Allen was hardly the only one who had a subpar performance for the 49ers, who generated just a total of 241 on offense while Green Bay racked up 325. Star running back Christian McCaffrey coughed up only 31 rushing yards on 11 carries. Green Bay, on the other hand, lit up San Francisco's defense against the run, particularly running back Josh Jacobs, who went off for 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

Purdy is not having the greatest of seasons either, but should he return for the Bills game, that would put the 49ers in a much more ideal position to win than if they start Allen once more. On the season, Purdy has passed for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 66.0 percent of his throws.