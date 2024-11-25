Tom Brady got honest about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen after the blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco is in a place it's not used to being in during the Kyle Shanahan era, heading into Thanksgiving at the bottom of the NFC West. Sunday's loss additionally came two days before a very concerning report came out about starting QB Brock Purdy's shoulder. Purdy's injury forced the 49ers to start backup QB Brandon Allen, who hasn't thrown a pass since 2022.

The results were not pretty, as the 32-year-old had two turnovers and a QBR of 38.1 in the 38-10 blowout. Brady provided insight into Allen's situation and overall performance on Fox's “The OT.”

“It's just a big challenge because he [Brandon Allen] hasn't played football in basically 3 years. So it's like, where does that really impact the game? To me, it's that awareness in the pocket where those bodies are around you. He had two fumbles today, but then he actually made some good, decisive throws down the field in tough conditions. He just needed his guys to come down with some catches, and that didn't happen.”

The San Francisco 49ers are inching closer toward panic mode

Kyle Shanahan's team is only a game back in the NFC West at 5-6. The division leader is currently the Seattle Seahawks, a team that has already split the season series with the 49ers this year. San Francisco is additionally one game out of the loss column from the seven-seeded Washington Commanders, which are struggling now. Therefore, the season is not over for a franchise that has been a perennial Super Bowl contender over the past decade. But the vibes in the Bay Area are not good by any means.

The 49ers have lost two straight games and are still riddled with injuries after coming into the season with a ton of health questions. The franchise doesn't know when Brock Purdy will return, and Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are also dealing with their own ailments. Brandon Allen is in a tough situation where many of San Francisco's best players are not healthy. Even the players who are out there, like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, are not in the form they've been in the recent past.

Brandon Allen did an admirable job as the starter for a quarterback who hasn't played for two years. He completed 17 out of 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers ran for 44 yards on 19 carries, so there was very little balance in the offense overall. Coming onto Lambeau Field and putting up those numbers against a playoff-worthy opponent cannot be considered a bad performance for Allen. However, San Francisco will need more from the University of Arkansas graduate to make the postseason.

Looking ahead, five out of the last six of the 49ers' opponents have a very realistic shot of making the playoffs. The one team that does not, the 4-7 Chicago Bears, is showing a lot of life with their young quarterback. San Francisco will face the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals.

Last year's team would come into all those matchups as a favorite. However, based on the form this year's team is in, wins will be hard to come by. San Francisco needs to get healthy immediately and hold the fort down at the QB situation while Purdy is out. If not, the 49ers could miss the postseason and face a real organizational culture shock.