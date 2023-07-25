San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract with the team, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said does not expect Bosa to show up for training camp practices without a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 49ers picked up Nick Bosa's fifth-year option from his rookie deal, so he is due $17.859 million this season and general manager John Lynch also confirmed that he does not expect Bosa to be present for the start of training camp, according to Pelissero.

Despite Bose seemingly holding out as training camp starts, it seems that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are on the same page as far as expectations for Bosa. They know that he will not show up to practices without a new contract.

It will be interesting to see how soon a new contract for Bose does get done, if it does. It would be a surprise if the 49ers do not extend him as some point. He is a star player and an important player for an elite defense on a team that is expected to contend for a Super Bowl.

Bosa won defensive player of the year in 2022, recording 18.5 sacks. The only down year Bosa had in his career was in 2020, when he played in just two games due to injury. Outside of 2020, he has lived up to his draft status. It would be a shock if the 49ers do not get something done with Bosa at some point.