The San Francisco 49ers return a formidable team on both offense and defense from 2022. The 49ers' defense, led by defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and others, finished third in yards allowed in the NFL last season.

The defense wasn't able to overcome the loss of QB Brock Purdy in the NFC Title Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, they fought hard to the end of a 31-7 loss. Heading into 2023, the 49ers are hoping to raise the bar on what could become a Super Bowl-winning season.

Purdy is the projected QB starter on the 49ers' post-draft depth chart. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been “cooking” the team's renowned defense so far this offseason.

On Monday, a day before the start of the team's 2023 training camp, Aiyuk called out the 49ers' defense in a NSFW Instagram take that caught the attention of football fans.

“And if you got a white jersey on this week it's (middle finger emoji) you,” Aiyuk posted as a caption on a picture of him running on the practice field, referencing the white jerseys on the team's defense.

Aiyuk quietly had a career-best season for the 49ers last year, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. With a full season of Christian McCaffery in the backfield to draw the attention of the defense and Purdy, Trey Lance, or Sam Darnold at the controls of Kyle Shanahan's offense, the sky is the limit for the former Arizona State Sun Devil in 2023.

While most of the media and fans are still hung up on Shanahan's comments on the QB race, Aiyuk is already gunning for the defending NFC Champions Philadelphia, as evidenced by recent comments. He spoke about teammate Deebo Samuel ending a radio station interview abruptly after being repeatedly asked about last season's title game loss.

“He had gone on there, and we done talking about it,” Aiyuk said to Richard Sherman on the ex-NFL cornerback's podcast. “It is what it is. We ain't win a championship, they ain't win a championship, so really isn't much to talk about. That's really what we want to do.”

The 49ers are set to take on Philadelphia on December 3 of this year on the road.

“But for sure, for sure, for sure excited to get back down there again this season,” Aiyuk said. “I'm sure they'll make it a big game, a primetime game for everybody watching, and we definitely got that one circled on the calendar.

“But we got some things to do before we get to that point. But we're definitely excited to get another chance at playing them.”