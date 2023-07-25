The San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams to watch for 2023 not just among NFC fans but for anyone who enjoys a spirited quarterback competition. Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have a logjam at the QB position, a battle the 43-year-old team boss called a “cool situation” recently.

With returning starter Brock Purdy, former first round pick Trey Lance, and talented journeyman Sam Darnold all in line for a potential starting gig, the competition is expected to heat up soon.

Already, 49ers top receiving target Brandon Aiyuk upped the ante on the team's defense. Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffery will comprise arguably the most talented receiving corps in the National Football League.

It's Super Bowl or bust for the 49ers as training camp gets underway. Expect position battles to rage on at the following positions, among others, while Shanahan and his staff sort through a talented roster to put together a winning combination in the NFC West.

Here are the top three position battles to watch ahead of the 2023 NFL season:

1. Quarterback-

Seemingly everyone has an opinion on how the QB race will play out for the 49ers heading into the 2023 season. First things first: Brock Purdy's injury status.

The 49ers are said to be pleased with the former Iowa State Cyclone's progress in his return from a torn UCL (elbow ligament) this offseason. The rising star Purdy has had no setbacks and appears on track to be the starter on September 10 according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Even with Purdy's expected health resurgence, the QB race isn't officially over, as evidenced by Shanahan's comments.

The former North Dakota State Bison Trey Lance entered last season as the starter. He has gained Hall-of-Famer Steve Young as a supporter.

Lance has spent an incredible amount of time over the past two offseasons working out with the team's top receiving targets, especially Aiyuk. Lance has the talent to make the race interesting with Purdy, but is also coming off of injury concerns of his own.

Darnold meanwhile is already acclimated to the West Coast from his days as a star QB at the University of Southern California. Several pundits including Steve Young have come out as saying he has what it takes to run the 49ers' offense this season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the end, expect a spectacle at training camp as each player pushes to reestablish himself. Purdy is almost guaranteed to be the starter if healthy by the time the 2023 NFL season is in full swing, but this competition will provide excellent theater in the meantime.

2. Running Back-

McCaffery is the surefire starter at this position, but the 49ers have a potential showdown brewing at the second running back position. Considering McCaffery's durability concerns over the past few seasons, this position battle looms large.

Elijah Mitchell is the expected backup to McCaffery, but he is reportedly facing stiff competition from dark horse contender Jordan Mason. A Georgia Tech alumnus, Mason had 258 yards rushing last season for an average of six yards per carry. He added one score on the ground, although he did not catch a pass in limited action.

Mitchell is a powerful and dependable second running back with starter's talent on the second unit, but he has had injury concerns as well.

Mason has reportedly been working on pass protection, which could vault him ahead of Mitchell on the depth chart in due time.

3. Center-

The 49ers brought in Jon Feliciano in free agency from the New York Giants this offseason. At 325 pounds, Feliciano has the size to contend with the bigger interior linemen the 49ers may face in the playoffs against teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast a pair of 300-pounders in Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter.

Feliciano will compete with holdover Jake Brendel, who started 17 games for the 49ers last season and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. Brendel also received a four-year contract extension for his efforts.

With two talented players at this position, the 49ers will have starting caliber talent at both the backup and starting positions. Expect to see both guys on the field often this season and for the competition between them to make the offensive line better.