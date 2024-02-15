At Thanksgiving, NFL veteran Logan Ryan was on a Disney cruise with his family. Just over two months later, he was playing in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers with his family watching. Despite his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 33-year-old thought the whole thing was a pretty cool experience, and he wrote about that on social media while thanking 49ers fans.

“My kids got to watch me play in the Super Bowl and that’s a dope memory!” Ryan wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday. Thank you to the @49ers for believing in me and giving me the call 8 weeks ago! Thank you to all my teammates for embracing me! S/O to all my family, friends, fans and animal advocates for the support.”

Logan Ryan is an 11-year NFL veteran who played four seasons for the New England Patriots, three for the Tennessee Titans, two for the New York Giants, and one each for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the 49ers.

He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, but that was back in 2013 and 2016. The latter of which was when his eight-year-old was still a toddler, and his five-year-old son wasn’t born yet, per the New York Post.

Ryan says he said no to several teams this season but came back because of the 49ers organization and the chance to go back to the Super Bowl. Now that he’s done that, we’ve probably seen the last of this excellent defensive back on an NFL field.