So much for Brandon Aiyuk officially requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Just a few hours after it was reported on Sunday morning the Second Team All-Pro told team officials he wanted to continue his career elsewhere, Aiyuk's agent directly refuted that notion on Twitter.
“You need better sources,” Athletes First agent Ryan Williams responded to reporting from Razzball Sports' John Frascella about Aiyuk's alleged trade request.
Here's what Frascella posted on Twitter early Sunday morning—not only that Aiyuk had requested a trade, but the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and an additional “mystery team” had emerged as favorites to acquire him from the 49ers.
“BREAKING: Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers, per confirmation from my San Francisco source. Benjamin Allbright & 49ersSportsTalk have also done some preliminary reporting on this story. As of Sunday morning, April 14, the Steelers have been the most aggressive in pursuing a trade for Aiyuk, with the Ravens also expressing interest. My source indicates there’s a 3rd ‘mystery team’ that is coming on strong for Aiyuk, but they refused to divulge any further information. Overall… WOW. Fireworks coming.”
Aiyuk's long-term status in San Francisco has been in doubt since shortly after the Niners fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Though both general manager John Lynch and Aiyuk expressed an initial desire for an extension this offseason, rumors have swirled recently that a trade could be coming given the stalled nature of contract talks between player and team—and Aiyuk hasn't been shy to add fuel to that fire.
“People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way,” Aiyuk told Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the Nightcap podcast in late March. “If they don't see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football.”
Does Brandon Aiyuk really want a trade from San Francisco?
The 26-year-old has only further fanned flames of his departure from San Francisco on Friday, unfollowing the 49ers on Instagram. That social media act of passive aggression came on the heels of Aiyuk tweeting at Steelers coach Mike Tomlin about the pair being ‘twins,' stoking rumors about the Steelers' interest in acquiring him via trade.
Aiyuk has been abundantly clear that he wants to remain with the 49ers going forward as long as he's granted a market-value contract extension. Getting paid what he deserves seems to take priority over his allegiance to San Francisco, though, a likely reality at which he's grown more and more comfortable hinting as the offseason continues without him putting pen to paper.
Don't be surprised if this drama extends into the summer or even longer. Aiyuk has one year remaining on his current contract, a vessel the Niners can use to slow-play extension discussions in hopes of signing him to a deal that best fits their team-wide salary structure. If Aiyuk actually requests a trade or gets bolder in taking his displeasure public, perhaps a resolution to his immediate playing future could come sooner than later.