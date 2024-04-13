For the most part, the San Francisco 49ers' offensive core is set to run it back in the upcoming season. However, one concern persists, and it revolves around Brandon Aiyuk. While the wideout is currently in talks with the 49ers for an extension, his latest social media move indicates that things may not be going in the right direction. On Friday, Aiyuk just unfollowed the team's official account on Instagram, per The 33rd Team.
Brandon Aiyuk is no longer following the 49ers on IG 📲 https://t.co/Sw0AwSRrFE pic.twitter.com/XaYkO2agoJ
— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 12, 2024
Aiyuk is set to play in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, where he's slated to receive $14.1 million. The wideout has been very vocal about receiving an extension from the 49ers. In a recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, which is hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Aiyuk emphasized getting the amount of money he deserves.
“I'm trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said, per ClutchPoints' Joshua Valdez. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization — and just the value I hold when I walk in that building.”
For anyone who's been following the 49ers, it's clear that Aiyuk has the right to demand a big payday. Last season, the wideout tallied the most receiving yards (1,342) among all of Brock Purdy's pass-catchers in the team. His big 2023 campaign was highlighted by an NFC title-game catch where he managed to grab the football on a 51-yard pass after it bounced off his defender's helmet. Furthermore, Aiyuk now has back-to-back seasons where he's put up no less than 1,000 yards for the 49ers.
Can the 49ers keep Brandon Aiyuk?
With the whole social media unfollowing going on, what's next for Aiyuk? Only three scenarios will play out. One, the 49ers trade him. Two, he gets his desired contract extension or three, he plays his final year and walks away once free agency arrives in 2025.
Next season, fellow 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel will be receiving $23.8 million. In addition, Brock Purdy is due for a massive extension in the near future. With all the money allocated for spending, the question remains on whether or not the 49ers can entertain Brandon Aiyuk's new deal. Keeping a star-studded roster intact isn't easy. Nevertheless, San Francisco GM John Lynch seems bent on making sure that their core players remain in the Bay Area.
“We're actively talking with Brandon (Aiyuk), trying to figure something out,” Lynch said, per Yahoo Sports' Ian Casselberry. “We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done to get something done, and it takes two sides.”
Whatever the case, the 49ers and their fandom surely hope that whatever happens on social media stays there.