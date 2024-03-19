Brandon Aiyuk had an insanely good 2023 campaign. He put out big numbers for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. As a matter of fact, his production plays such an integral role in giving the team the bye which consequentially landed them in the Super Bowl. Obviously, the wideout already wants to be paid given his output and it even looks like he is speeding up the process with a hilarious tweet to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
“@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think?” the 49ers wide receiver wrote.
Funnily enough, the two of them share quite a similarity in facial features. If Coach Mike Tomlin grew his hair out or Brandon Aiyuk had his shorter, they would practically be identical.
Now, this tweet by the 49ers star to the Steelers head honcho could just be all fun and games. After all, why would Aiyuk want out when Kyle Shanahan has proven time and time again that he can push the team to a Super Bowl? However, that might not be the issue why rumblings of a trade are echoing throughout the league.
Aiyuk still has one more year to spend with his old contract. But, his career year proves that he deserves to be paid much more. Some projections have him notching a four-year deal with a massive $96 million payout. The Steelers might be able to move some assets around and make some space for Aiyuk. With Justin Fields and Russell Wilson throwing the ball, they will need more than just George Pickens as a weapon.
What's in it for the Steelers?
In large part, Aiyuk brings experience to help a young gun like Pickens. His deep runs in the playoffs have not been experienced by any wideout in the Steelers system. More than the intangibles, he is capable of putting up big numbers. On just 75 receptions, he notched 1,342 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns. Aiyuk has also extended his range from deep. Last season, his average yardage per catch clocked in at 17.9 which was nearly five more yards than what he got in 2022.
There are not a lot of players who boast a greater resume than Aiyuk. Will the Steelers try to trade for him?