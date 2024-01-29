Brandon Aiyuk had quite a night.

There were numerous memorable moments in Sunday's NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions, and that includes the highlight-reel catch by Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the third quarter. After the game, Aiyuk added more to his big night when he celebrated with his family while getting interviewed on the field.

Here’s Brandon Aiyuk (& his parents) on his game-changing 51-yard catch… Dad: “He came up big in the nick of time, we’re so happy, we’re going to the Super Bowl!” Then more fam joined and that’s a wrap💪😭… @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0iRBH7ni3s — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 29, 2024

Without Aiyuk's catch, the 49ers might not have finished that drive with a touchdown that further diminished what was once a 17-point Lions lead. (Aiyuk also scored the eventual touchdown to finish the drive). He and his family had every reason to celebrate after such a dramatic victory that Aiyuk also attributed to a certain luck charm that made its presence felt prior to the Lions game.

Up ahead for Aiyuk and the 49ers is no other than the big one — the Super Bowl rematch versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat San Francisco in the last Super Bowl before Aiyuk entered the league in 2020. The 49ers selected Aiyuk in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Arizona State Sun Devils star wide receiver is having a career year in the NFL with the 49ers, as he posted a career-high 1,342 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns on 75 catches and 105 targets in the regular season.

When is Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl 58?

The 49ers and the Chiefs, who defeated the Baltimore Ravens at the NFC championship game, will be playing for all the marbles in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.