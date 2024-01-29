Brandon Aiyuk knew.

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas after scoring a memorable comeback win at the NFC title game on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. The Niners seemed to be on their way to an embarrassing defeat at home when they let the Lions trample all over them in the first half, but a monster third quarter put San Francisco back in the game. For San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, he knew his team would get things done even before the contest started because of a lucky charm.

“Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe… Just great luck, God was with us today, great win, bang bang Niner gang,” Aiyuk told Erin Andrews after the 49ers' 34-31 victory over Jared Goff and the Lions (via NFL on FOX Podcast).

Aiyuk also figured in two of the most pivotal moments in the contest that helped swing the tide in favor of the 49ers. In the third quarter, he completed a circus catch that helped set up a San Francisco touchdown that he also scored. Aiyuk finished the game with 68 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches and eight targets. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey had 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Aiyuk and the 49ers will need more than luck to take care of business in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, as they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who victimized San Francisco at Super Bowl 54 in 2020.