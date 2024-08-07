Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation has led to rumors of a potential trade. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver has been linked to teams such as the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Aiyuk's unwillingness to participate in NFL training camp and practice is bothering 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

A trade may emerge as Aiyuk continues to hold-in. He is at training camp but is not practicing. The 49ers would love to have the wide receiver on the roster in 2024, but it still seems as if Aiyuk and San Francisco are on different pages as far as a new contract is concerned.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

In recent reports, Aiyuk has been heavily mentioned as a potential trade target for the Steelers. Pittsburgh could use the receiving help and Aiyuk's current situation has led to an uncertain future with San Francisco.

It is worth noting that Aiyuk is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. He is also only 26 years old. Aiyuk wants a new contract given everything he has accomplished so far in the league.

In 2023, Aiyuk recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards. He added seven touchdowns. Aiyuk has produced fairly consistent numbers throughout his four-year NFL career, with 2022 and 2023 being his best overall seasons.

The 49ers understand how important he is to the team. One has to imagine that they will do everything they can to keep him on the roster. Although, the latest report on Shanahan's feelings about the situation is another element of it all to keep in mind.

It is possible that San Francisco is preparing to move on. That is only speculation, though. Only time will tell what the future holds for Aiyuk with the 49ers.