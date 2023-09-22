San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a special reason for the jersey number he chose. Purdy grew up idolizing legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino, so when opportunity called with San Francisco, Purdy was quick to choose Marino's number 13 as his own.

Purdy had never met his idol before, but that all changed during a heartwarming segment on the pregame show of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, when Purdy was doing an interview with former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick FaceTimed Marino during the interview and gave Brock Purdy an opportunity to speak with his idol.

“It’s such an honor sir,” Purdy told Marino. “My dad and I loved you growing up, you’re the reason I wear 13.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brock Purdy reflected on what Dan Marino meant to him as a competitor.

“Dan Marino’s just a winner,” said Purdy. “He does whatever it takes to win. He elevates his teammates’ game around him. When I go back and watch his highlights and things that he did, I try to put that on how I play the game.”

It's been a wild run of success for Purdy, who took over the 49ers' starting job due to injury last season and led San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship game, where the team was unable to overcome a slew of injuries, including one to Purdy, in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, now with his idol's words of approval in his corner, it appears that the sky is the limit for Purdy and the 49ers going forward.