The San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants in a Week 3 primetime clash on Thursday Night Football. One of the big storylines heading into the contest is the status of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who popped up on this week's injury report after suffering a shoulder injury during his team's win over the Los Angeles Rams this past week. Listed as questionable and likely to be a gametime decision, 49ers fans are left to wonder: Is Brandon Aiyuk playing tonight vs. the Giants?

49ers: Brandon Aiyuk's injury status vs Giants

Brandon Aiyuk is seemingly a true coin flip for the game against the Giants, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that the talented wideout was likely headed towards a gametime call.

The fact that it's a short week could potentially factor into the 49ers' decision with Aiyuk, who could benefit from the extra rest he would receive coming off of the Thursday Night Football contest.

However, there are some reasons for optimism regarding Aiyuk's status, as he was able to log limited practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Plus, 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged that the 49ers won't put Aiyuk out there “if it's not in his best interest”, but he hinted there's a chance the wideout could play, calling the situation “very fluid.”

San Francisco, coming off of Week 1 blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Week 2 victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, gets to take on a Giants team that looked lost at halftime against the Arizona Cardinals before they completed a furious comeback to earn their first win of the season.

Aiyuk, 25, has been a big part of the 49ers' success so far this season, as he has racked up 11 receptions for a team-high 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The strong start comes on the heels of a breakout year for Aiyuk last season, as he broke the 1000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career.

The 49ers, with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, can certainly beat the Giants without Aiyuk. However, his presence would force a Giants defense that has struggled to contain the pass early on to pay attention to yet another weapon.

The 49ers are likely to take this decision all the way down to kickoff. The inactives list is typically released 60-90 minutes before kickoff.

That's when 49ers fans will know the answer to this question: Is Brandon Aiyuk playing tonight against the Giants?