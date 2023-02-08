San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy suffered a brutal UCL tear in the NFC Championship Game. As Purdy looks to get back on the road to recovery, his path has gotten much clearer.

Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He will then have surgery on Feb. 22. If all goes well, the surgery would allow Purdy to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.

Meister is the head team physician for the Texas Rangers and a well-respected surgeon. Under Meister’s care, Purdy is looking to make a return to the football field as quickly as possible.

Brock Purdy’s UCL tear came early on in the 49ers’ loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Despite suffering the injury, Purdy still returned to the game when backup Josh Johnson went down with a concussion. San Francisco might have lost, but Purdy proved he was willing to go through the pain.

Still, with a full UCL tear, Purdy must go through surgery and a lengthy recovery time. At just six months though, Purdy wants to be back by training camp.

There, he will battle Trey Lance to become the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Purdy has the momentum in his favor after leading San Francisco to a 7-0 record leading up to the NFC Championship.

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury ruined what was a marvelous rookie season for the former Mr. Irrelevant. Purdy will undergo elbow surgery in the coming weeks and is hopeful the procedure will have him back under center for the 49ers sooner than later.