Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are off to a hot start in their NFL season campaign. They left their matchup against Joshua Dobbs' Arizona Cardinals with an unblemished four-win record. The theme of their Week 4 victory? Absolute dominance. Kyle Shanahan knew that his quarterback was playing with some special finesse in their triumph. The veteran coach unveiled it in his latest statement, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He was great and was almost perfect. He hung in there and made some big throws,” Kyle Shanahan said about the 49ers quarterback after their win against the Cardinals.

The 49ers head honcho would be right about Brock Purdy's almost-perfect performance in Week 4. He notched 283 passing yards for the team and a touchdown. Their offensive progression even gave them 395 total yards and 7.5 yards per play. This eclipsed the Joshua Dobbs-led Cardinals who just notched 362 and 5.4 in the same categories.

They had 30 first downs throughout the whole four quarters of the matchup. More than that, they were also more efficient in completing plays on third and fourth downs. So, why was the performance not exactly perfect? For starters, the 49ers quarterback was sacked by Dennis Gardeck.

The other reason was because of his passing efficiency in the matchup. He darted 20 completions on 21 attempted passes. This was not at all a terrible performance on any account, it was even generational. But, seeing a perfect game is rare in the modern NFL. Will he be able to get close to getting this accolade in the bag again?