The San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Though the 49ers easily got the win and moved to 3-0, quarterback Brock Purdy didn't necessarily have his best game.

Purdy made a few off-target throws, especially during the early parts of the game. A few passes likely could have been intercepted, including one which George Kittle had to swat away like a defensive back. Purdy ended up playing much better as the game went on, particularly when he threw a dime for a 27-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel.

It's also important to note that Purdy was under tremendous pressure throughout the game. The Giants blitzed Purdy on 84.6% of his dropbacks, one of the highest rates ever recorded during a game. That pressure kept Purdy from having his typical accuracy early in the game, but he adapted.

Kyle Shanahan spoke on the pressure from the Giants, and what he thought of Purdy's game after seeing the film. Shanahan said, “After watching the film, I was even more impressed than I felt last night after the game. We missed a number of blitz pickups… I thought he hung in there, made a few mistakes, but played a hell of a game,” via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

Even with some troubles, Brock Purdy had one of his best statistical games of the year. Purdy went 25-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns, though quite a few of those yards came from the 49ers playmakers' ability to break tackles and acquire plenty of yards after the catch.