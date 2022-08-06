San Francisco 49ers legend Bryant Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday and it was a truly memorable moment for the four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. It was an opportunity to celebrate Young’s decorated career in the NFL, but for his part, he made sure to honor the memory of his late son Colby during an emotional acceptance speech.

Young lost Coby, his sixth son, to pediatric cancer in October of 2016. He was 15.

In his message, Young expressed how his faith in God helped him get through the pain of losing his son many years ago. It was a hard-fought battle, but in the end, they did not prevail. This eventually led to Bryant Young realizing his calling (via Charean Williams of PFT):

“From my pain, I found purpose,” Young said to end his 10-minute speech. “Letting someone grab my hand is as important is as important as reaching for theirs. In an isolated world, personal connections matter more than ever. I keep my gaze on Christ and pour myself into good works, including the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. I’ve learned to trust God’s plan and timing and not mine. “In this, my 10th year of eligibility, I enter the Hall as a member of the Class of 2022. Twenty-two was Colby’s favorite number.”

Young, who played the entirety of his 14-year career with the Niners, was part of the team’s 1994 Super Bowl title. This was the fifth and final championship of the 49ers dynasty, which lasted more than a decade. Young may have been a rookie that year, but there’s no denying that he played a key role for the Niners and their title run.

Saturday’s Hall of Famer induction was supposed to be a moment to honor Young’s career, but instead, he decided to lovingly shine the spotlight on his late son.