The San Francisco 49ers may have fallen short in the Super Bowl but this did not stop their running back from getting a ring. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo just got married. While everything went smoothly during the ceremonies, some vitriol was hurled against the lovely bride after her wedding dress went viral. One of these statements even came from influencer Kennedy Bingham.

Olivia Culpo chose a modest wedding dress for her wedding with the 49ers running back. She was all wrapped and got a lot of positive comments about the way she looked. After all, she was Miss Universe and what she wore only amplified her beauty in the eyes of Christian McCaffrey. Kennedy Bingham begged to disagree. The influencer outlined that the dress was devoid of any personality. They even hammered it further by saying that the 49ers RB1's bride-to-be looked like nothing, via Ingrid Vasquez of People.

Bingham noted that Culpo was pushing what all brides should look like. They went further by saying that a lot of women get sexualized no matter the dress or outfit that they wear. While Bingham had a caveat saying that the dress looked good, they still got blasted.

Christian McCaffrey saw this and immediately had to respond. The member of the 2024 Super Bowl runner-up squad commented on an Instagram reel.

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find peace and joy in the world, the way my beautiful wife does,” the 49ers star declared.

The vitriol did not stop there. In Bingham's video addressing Culpo's dress, they talked about the dress creators' earrings from 2013 and the way they criticized Selena Gomez.

Why did the 49ers RB1's wife pick that dress?



Well, Culpo did previously state that it was because of modesty. But, she still went into further detail as to why. It also had to largely do with how she views the love that he and McCaffrey share, via of Brooke LaMantia of The Cut.

“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” she said.

Culpo then went a step further to state her disdain for the way Bingham acted when they saw the dress.

“Wow what an absolutely evil person you are. I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I wanted and more,” she said.

Bingham takes a lot of issue from the fact that the dress that the 49ers star and former Miss Universe wore Dolce & Gabbana. While there have been no further comments, there seems to be tension still between both camps. Hopefully, this does not affect McCaffrey's performance when training camps and the season campaign starts.