Christian McCaffrey has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was the fastest player to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards. Furthermore, he also set multiple franchise records for the Carolina Panthers before his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. Since joining the 49ers, the running back has taken his game to new heights, and he is now a three-time First Team All-Pro member.

While he has thrived on the football field, his love life has been just as great and just as talked about. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, whom he just married on June 29, 2024.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo was born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island. At a young age, Culpo had an interest in music. When she was only 2 years old, she already started to learn how to play the cello. With her interest in music, she also spent her summers at band camp. Furthermore, she performed with various groups, including the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, RI Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, Bay View Orchestra, and Rhode Island All-State Orchestra.

Culpo attended St. Mary’s Academy in Bay View. As part of the 2010 graduating class, she achieved high honors and was part of the National Honor Society. After graduating high school, she attended Boston University. However, she eventually stopped attending college in order to pursue an acting career.

In 2012, Culpo pursued pageantry. She ruled the Miss Rhode Island USA competition. During the same year, she went on to win the Miss USA pageant. In the process, she became the 61st Miss USA and Rhode Island’s first to win the prestigious title. On top of that, she would also go on to be crowned Miss Universe, becoming only the eighth from the United States to do so.

With a successful career in pageantry, Olivia Culpo soon entered the modeling industry. In 2013, she walked the runway of the Sherri Hill fashion show. Five years later, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In the 2020 issue, she was a cover girl for the magazine. Olivia has also covered for Esquire magazine.

With her steady rise in popularity, Culpo has made her presence felt online as a fashion influencer. She has earned a remarkable number of followers and subscribers on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter pages. As a fashion influencer, she has worked with Vogue and Byrdie to give some beauty tips. Moreover, due to her beauty and popularity, brands have partnered with the Miss Universe winner for their ad campaigns. Previously, she has worked with haircare line Uberliss, Kipling, and L’Oreal.

Aside from being a model, Culpo has also tried her hand in acting. She has appeared in several films, including The Other Woman, American Satan, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, The Swing of Things, Venus as a Boy, Clawfoot, and Tired Lungs. She has also appeared on the TV series Paradise City and reality television shows Model Squad, Today, Shaq Life, and The Culpo Sisters.

While Olivia Culpo has thrived as a celebrity, she is also a restaurant owner like her father. In 2017, she opened Back 40, which is a Rhode Island style All-American cuisine. Five years later, she opened another restaurant, along with family and friends, called Union & Main.

Culpo has previously been romantically linked with big-name celebrities including Nick Jonas, Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow, and Danny Amendola. However, she’s currently happy with her relationship with Christian McCaffrey, despite previously setting a “no dating athletes ever again” rule. According to her, it was McCaffrey's strong family values that convinced her to break the rule.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey reportedly started dating rumors in 2019 when the latter was seen liking one of Olivia’s Instagram posts. Shortly after, the couple was spotted taking a trip to Mexico together for a vacation. It wouldn't be long before Culpo would be supporting McCaffrey at his games while even sporting his jersey. On the other hand, McCaffrey has reciprocated that support by being present at Culpo's magazine shoots.

Because of this, fans picked up that they were a couple. The couple has been spotted together on beaches, grocery runs, and even during the annual NFL Honors. In fact, the couple even adopted a puppy together. Recently, their relationship grew in popularity when Culpo complained about the unrealistic prices to attend Super Bowl LVIII, in which McCaffrey was playing in.

While Christian and Olivia have emerged as a sweet couple, the relationship wasn’t entirely easy given that both are highly engaged with their careers. Because of this, both of them spent a lot of their relationship doing long-distance. Fortunately, that could all change after McCaffrey was traded by the Panthers to the 49ers. This move allowed him to not only have a change of scenery in terms of career, but it also gives him more time to spend with Culpo, which makes the latter quite happy.

The two's relationship blossomed after the trade, and McCaffrey proposed in 2023. They officially tied the knot on June 30, 2024, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The wedding included a number of celebrities and a ton of McCaffrey's teammates.

The couple have had a relationship that the public has admired since the start, and now, they get to live happily ever after. Culpo has been McCaffrey's number one fan during the entire duration of their relationship, and that will be illustrated even more now that they are married.