The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with many issues on the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the 49ers have problems in the receiving corps due to injuries. Those issues only got worse when Demarcus Robinson was suspended for three games out wide for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The suspension only leaves San Francisco with more questions than answers out wide.

Since camp began, the 49ers have made 18 transactions at the wide receiver position. Those transactions include signings, releases, placing players on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list, and even a trade. Demarcus Robinson's suspension followed his DUI arrest last November, which led to him receiving three years of probation. He appealed the suspension, but the NFL affirmed it, as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported.

It was announced today that Rapoport posted on X: “49ers WR Demarcus Robinson is suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy. Robinson will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 22, following the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.”

The appeal was not granted, and Robinson's situation adds to the growing issues facing the San Francisco receiving corps as the season approaches.

“Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation. We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark, after which his case will be expunged,” Robinson's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ Sports after the DUI.

Robinson signed a two-year contract with the 49ers. Before joining the Niners, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams. However, the former fourth-round pick began his career in Kansas City.

Last season with the Rams, he caught 31 passes on 65 targets. He racked up a career high of 505 yards, 16.3 average yards per catch, and seven touchdowns.

The wide receiver issues stem from Brandon Aiyuk's knee injury, Jauan Jennings's calf and pelvic issues, Jordan Watkins's ankle sprain, and Jacob Cowing's hamstring injury.

Ricky Pearsall has been one of the most consistent wide receivers during fall camp and the entire offseason, and the healthiest receiver in the room this year.

Then, the 49ers got rid of Deebo Samuel after trading him to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick, which they later used on Jordan James in this past NFL Draft.

The 49ers need some help in the receiving corps, especially with the start of the NFL season around the corner. There are no definitive updates on anyone else outside of Demarcus Robinson.