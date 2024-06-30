They tied the knot! A few months ago, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo announced their engagement to each other. The couple had been dating for four years prior to the engagement, and they decided to finally get married. On Saturday, the wedding was held in Culpo's hometown in Rhode Island.

It was a beautiful ceremony, with many celebrities and popular personalities attended the wedding. Comedian Shane Gillis and Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece were in attendance, the latter attending the ceremony with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader. McCaffrey's teammates were also in attendance: spotted in pictures were 49ers stars Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle. A video from Vogue's IG page showed a snippet of the proceedings, along with Culpo's stunning dress.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been rumored to be dating since 2019. In April of 2023, the pair announced that they will be getting married after the 49ers star proposed to the former Miss Universe winner. Since then, the couple have been enjoying the engaged life, with Culpo going on bachelorette parties and the pair going on a “honeymoon” trip.

Christian McCaffrey and 49ers' couples

McCaffrey and Culpo aren't the only popular couple on the 49ers. Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin (who also attended the wedding) are pretty well-known amongst the NFL fanbase. Their popularity skyrocketed last season with Kristin's amazing custom dresses made from NFL jerseys. Kristin even caught the attention of Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

After the wedding and the honeymoon, McCaffrey is set to start working on his play once again. The 49ers star has been arguably the best running back in the entire league for the last two seasons. His rushing is arguably the cornerstone of the Niners' monster offense. Last season was more of the same for CMC. He tallied a bonkers 1,459 yards on the ground and a whopping 2,203 all-purpose yards last season. It was enough for him to win Offensive Player of the Year and MVP consideration.

Unfortunately, the 49ers fell short of their ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. After earning the first seed, San Francisco handily dispatched the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. They then overcame the Detroit Lions' spirited start to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. There, they faced a familiar foe in the Kansas City Chiefs. While San Francisco led for most of the game, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce eventually led KC to their second straight Super Bowl.

The 49ers are already dealing with some internal issues before the season even starts. The contract situation with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has come to a head in the last few weeks. Aiyuk has publicly stated that San Francisco doesn't want him back, and has listed several of his potential options for a trade. Aiyuk is an important piece of the Niners offense, and losing him would be devastating.