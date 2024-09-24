Kyle Shanahan's roster is slowly crumbling as the season goes by. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a barrage of injury updates started to horrify a lot of fans from the Bay Area. It all started with Brock Purdy and then Javon Hargrave. However, what baffled most of the faithful was the report about Christian McCaffrey going to Germany. While it may just be rumors, the fact that the star running back was going that far piqued a lot of fans' interest.

Christian McCaffrey was set to miss four games of the 49ers' season campaign. Kyle Shanahan has been cautious about his injury because it is an Achilles tendinitis. As a result, he has not played a snap alongside Brock Purdy and the rest of the offense at all this season. So, the next step would be injury recovery right? Well, the running back took it a notch higher as he headed to Germany to see a specialist.

49ers fans puzzled amid Christian McCaffrey's Germany trip



All the faithful can do is speculate about this treatment that McCaffrey will be undergoing. Some have already speculated that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers may have recommended him to the same specialist that a certain Los Angeles Lakers legend took advice from.

“Got this text from a buddy that Christian McCaffrey was on his flight to Munich yesterday from SFO. Is he going to get the Kobe treatment?” they wrote.

Others were already pointing out the big mistakes that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers front office made, “Guaranteeing McCaffrey money when he wasn't healthy is looking like a bad decision. He hurt the calf in week 16 last year. It wasn't healed and got worse in training camp. Being sent to Germany to see an Achilles expert is a very bad sign. It would seem his season is in doubt.”

Others just felt pity for the 49ers, “Kyle Shanahan really needs to really look at his staff. They aren't doing something right. Recovery time, something at practice, stretching, after practice routine. Something. Every year the 49ers fall apart due to injuries.”

Will the four weeks be extended because of how bad the 49ers running back's injury has been?