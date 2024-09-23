Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are seeking another expert opinion about his ailing Achilles' tendon. Having not yet played a regular-season snap and being placed on injured reserve to start in this 2024 NFL season, McCaffrey will travel to Germany to see a specialist for his Achilles' tendinitis injury, according to the latest reporting from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

There is still no official timeline on a potential return from injury for Christian McCaffrey.

Last week, head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the 49ers just didn't know when he might be back.

“We're dealing with tendonitis so, not one person knows,” Shanahan said. “He doesn't know. We don't know and take it day by day. By putting him on IR, it’s at least four weeks so it'll give him some time to rest and protect him from himself. Us too. No matter how he's feeling.”

McCaffrey hasn't played since the Super Bowl, even skipping all of the preseason.

Assessing the sparse details provided by 49ers about Christian McCaffrey's injury

It's been a confusing injury for NFL fans to track. After missing Week 1, Shanahan said McCaffrey probably could've played if it was a playoff game.

“Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game, he would've played,” Shanahan said .. “But it's not just the calf, it's the Achilles and the Achilles is tendonitis and that stuff comes and goes. When it is acting up, it's something you've got to be very careful about. Christian's very diligent about that stuff. And if it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believed he could go. But when you hear that type of stuff and it's not a playoff game and it's Week 1, and especially when you're dealing with the lower extremities like that it, it was a tough decision. But hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.”

While out, backup running back Jordan Mason has picked up the slack, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries across three games.

The earliest McCaffrey can return is Week 6 when the 49ers travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks for a Thursday Night Football matchup.