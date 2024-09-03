Tuesday morning has been pretty great for the San Francisco 49ers and their fans. First, it was announced that they were finalizing a contract extension with star left tackle Trent Williams that will end his holdout from the team. And shortly after that, the team received some great injury news regarding superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is fresh off a dominant 2023 campaign, but he missed most of training camp with a strained calf, throwing his status for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets up in the air. However, shortly news of Williams' deal came to light, it was announced that McCaffrey is expected to return to practice on Tuesday as the team begins to prepare for their season-opener.

49ers get huge Christian McCaffrey boost ahead of Week 1

Given how important McCaffrey is to the Niners offense, it makes sense that the team wanted to be cautious with him throughout training camp. There was some concern that McCaffrey could be forced to miss time as a result of this injury, but with rest and rehabilitation, there wasn't exactly a sense of panic within the building surrounding his status. Plus, folks were more focused on Williams and Brandon Aiyuk's contract situations.

With those situations resolved, though, all eyes turned to McCaffrey, but it didn't take very long for the 49ers to receive more good news on that front. After coming up just short of winning Super Bowl 58 last season, having McCaffrey, Williams, and Aiyuk back in the fold should help San Francisco out in their quest to win it all this season.

In his first full season with the Niners, McCaffrey put together the most impressive campaign of his career (272 CAR, 1459 YDS, 14 TD, 67 REC, 564 YDS, 7 TD). Those numbers helped him earn the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, in addition to his third Pro Bowl selection, his second first-team All-Pro honor, and a third place finish in the 2023 MVP race.

Considering how strong his numbers were last season, and how many familiar faces are back with the 49ers this year, it's safe to expect another big campaign from McCaffrey. And now that he appears to have overcome this calf injury, San Francisco and their fans will be hoping the star running back can get off to an explosive start in the 2024 campaign when they take on the Jets in the first Monday Night Football game of the new season.