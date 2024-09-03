The San Francisco 49ers are about to strike a deal with superstar left tackle Trent Williams. Some recent posts on Instagram from Williams' brother, Fred, hinted that the two sides are nearing an agreement that would end the 11-time Pro Bowler's prolonged holdout. Williams' agency confirmed the impending new deal.

The Twitter/X page for Elite Loyalty Sports posted that Williams is headed to San Francisco to finalize the deal. The 36-year-old held out of workouts this offseason and will now get what he hoped for with less than a week before the 49ers' season begins. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the two sides are working through some final details but it's close enough for Williams to return to the team.

On his Instagram story, Fred Williams posted a video of Trent getting on a plane and a slide with four money-face emojis. The video of Williams included the caption “year 15 let’s get it !” which indicated that the 49ers tackle's season will start on time.

Trent Williams, 49ers finalizing new contract in time for 2024 season

The 49ers ended Brandon Aiyuk's holdout by agreeing to an extension and now will look to do the same for Williams before opening their season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Williams is seeking a new contract that better reflects his status as one of the absolute best offensive linemen in football. In terms of average annual salary, he ranks sixth in the NFL behind Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw, Laremy Tunsil and Andrew Thomas. After making three straight First-Team All-Pros and nearing the twilight of his career, Williams justifiably wants to go out making best-at-his-position money.

The possibility of holding out of games was very much in play for Williams, who was left off the 49ers' initial 53-man roster. Now that his contract is about to be sorted out, he and the team can turn their focus to finishing the job from last season’s run to the Super Bowl.