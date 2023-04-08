Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Christian McCaffrey is winning in life. The San Francisco 49ers star is one of the best players at his position today, and he’s paid accordingly. In addition, McCaffrey is in a relationship with Olivia Culpo, a former beauty pageant star. Now, McCaffrey can add another dub to his life, as he just recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, per the couple’s Instagram posts.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been together since 2019. Culpo was a beauty pageant star, winning multiple contests in the 2010s. Since then, Culpo has become a high-profile model, recently dating Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas before entering a relationship with the 49ers running back.

Christian McCaffrey now has one ring on his hand, and he’s looking to add another one to his hand after the 2023 NFL season. After a season marred with QB injuries, San Francisco is looking to return to the Super Bowl this year after trading for CMC. They will presumably have either Trey Lance or breakout star Brock Purdy under center. Considering that most of the roster remained intact, it feels safe to say that they’ll be a contender this year.

It certainly won’t be an easy task though. The Philadelphia Eagles loom as a potential threat to their Super Bowl dreams. Like the 49ers, Philly saw minimal roster turnover, especially on offense. Other teams could break out as contenders next year, too: the Vikings and the Cowboys could finally put together an actual good team. Even if they reach the Super Bowl, there’s a whole slew of potential AFC Champions that can give them problems.

For now, though, CMC will bask in the glory of being a soon-to-be-married man. Congratulations to him and Olivia Culpo!