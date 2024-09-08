Fans are fired up for some Sunday football in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers won't be taking the field yet, as they will have to wait until Monday Night Football to kick off the new campaign when they take on the New York Jets. While fans will be upset they have to wait another day to see their favorite team play, that gives star running back Christian McCaffrey an extra day to get himself up to full speed ahead of the action.

McCaffrey dealt with a calf injury during training camp, but throughout the summer, the team didn't seem overly concerned with his injury situation. Still, the 49ers top offensive weapon is listed as questionable for their contest against the Jets, but from the sounds of it, he's “confident” that he will be able to take the field for San Fran's season-opener.

49ers hoping Christian McCaffrey can take the field vs. the Jets

McCaffrey is also dealing with an Achilles injury in addition to his aforementioned calf ailment, but the message hasn't changed regarding his Week 1 status. The expectation has always been that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year will be able to play against the Jets, and it doesn't seem like that has changed, even with kickoff for this game quickly approaching.

There should be further clarity on McCaffrey's status as the game draws closer, but for now, it doesn't seem like there's much reason to believe that he won't play in this game. Of course, you can never say never when it comes to injuries in sports, but at this stage of the game, if McCaffrey doesn't play for San Francisco, the team, the player, and fans everywhere would likely end up being pretty shocked by that development.